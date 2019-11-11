Couple come under the wheels of train

A CRPF head constable and his wife died as they slipped and came under the wheels of a train while getting down in a hurry at Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Kaparotu Venkata Ramana Rao (48), K. Nagamani (40), both hailed from Garividi mandal, Vizianagaram district and residents of Chandrayanagutta in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Ramana Rao and his wife were coming to in-laws house in Duvvada to attend a function. Sources said that the couple might have overslept and woke up when the train Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Express was about leave Duvvada station at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The duo had allegedly attempted to get down tje train which has already picked up pace. The couple died on the spot. Bodies were shifted to NTR Hospital in Anakapalle for autopsy.

The couple are survived by a son and daughter. Family members have been informed.

Government Railway Police, Duvvada, registered a case.