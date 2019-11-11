Andhra Pradesh

Couple come under the wheels of train

more-in

They tried to get down from the moving train at Duvvada railway station, say police

A CRPF head constable and his wife died as they slipped and came under the wheels of a train while getting down in a hurry at Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Kaparotu Venkata Ramana Rao (48), K. Nagamani (40), both hailed from Garividi mandal, Vizianagaram district and residents of Chandrayanagutta in Hyderabad.

According to reports, Ramana Rao and his wife were coming to in-laws house in Duvvada to attend a function. Sources said that the couple might have overslept and woke up when the train Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Express was about leave Duvvada station at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The duo had allegedly attempted to get down tje train which has already picked up pace. The couple died on the spot. Bodies were shifted to NTR Hospital in Anakapalle for autopsy.

The couple are survived by a son and daughter. Family members have been informed.

Government Railway Police, Duvvada, registered a case.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2019 1:05:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/couple-come-under-the-wheels-of-train/article29939393.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY