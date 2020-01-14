Couple clash for Amma Vodi cash near Chittoor, wife ends life

In a tragic incident, a housewife, Adilakshmi (27), had ended her life by consuming pesticide at Nethiguntla Palle village of Punganur mandal on Tuesday. She took the extreme step reportedly after her husband had a bitter quarrel with her, demanding the money which she got through the just announced Amma Vodi scheme.

Tipple tiff

According to information, a couple of days ago the woman had withdrawn cash from her account to purchase new clothes for the children for Sankranti. Her husband, said to be an alcoholic, had reportedly picked up a quarrel with her, demanding that she should give him all the money, though she relented to spare some cash for him.

In this backdrop, he had a bitter argument with her on Monday and the spat continued till late night. Vexed with her husband’s behavior and torture, the woman had reportedly consumed pesticide and fell unconscious. The neighborhood who noticed her on Tuesday and shifted her to Government Hospital in Punganur. As her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Madanapalle Area Hospital, but she breathed her last before reaching the hospital.

Punganur police have registered a case, and took the accused into custody.

Those in distress can dial 100.