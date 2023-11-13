ADVERTISEMENT

Couple burnt alive, two sons survive with burn injuries in a suicide bid in A.P.’s Konaseema

November 13, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman and her husband were burnt alive after she attempted to prevent her husband from self-immolation following a family dispute on midnight of November 12 under Kothapeta police limits in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

P. Adinarayana (45) had allegedly attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on him in his house following a family dispute at Adivi Kattamma village. The exact reason that drove Mr. Adinarayana to resort to the extreme step is not known. 

His wife, Ms. Mangadevi’s saree caught fire, and was also burnt alive when she attempted to prevent the suicide bid. 

“On seeing it, Mr. Adinarayana’s elder son of Mr. Prasad, too attempted to prevent the suicide bid. He has suffered major injuries. His younger brother, who managed to come out and informed neighbours, also suffered minor burn injuries”, said Kothapeta Sub-Inspector V. Manikumar. 

“Mr. Adinarayana has died while he was being shifted to Rajamahendravaram government hospital. Mr. Prasad is responding to treatment and his health condition is out of danger”, added SI Mr. Manikumar. The police registered a case and the investigation is on. The dead bodies of the couple have been shifted to Kothapeta government hospital for post-mortem.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by calling helplines from this link.

