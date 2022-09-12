Couple attempts suicide at Tirupati collectorate

Allege delay in issue of land pattas

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
September 12, 2022 19:16 IST

A couple from the Sainagar locality of Sullurupeta allegedly attempted suicide in front of the Collector's office at Tirupati on Monday, alleging delay by revenue officials in issuing passbooks to their lands, besides reportdly taking bribe from them.

According to information, the couple had been requesting the revenue officials to issue pattas to their farmlands at Uppalamaddi village of Chittamuru mandal. The couple had submitted the applications and petitions not only to the revenue officials but to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. It was observed that the couple had also given bribes to the officials concerned.

Against this backdrop, Nagarjuna, and Bhavani attempted suicide at the Collectorate. The husband cut his wrist with a blade, while Ms. Bhavani allegedly consumed a poisonous substance, which she had brought with her.

The staff and the visitors immediately informed the police about the incident. The police on duty at the collectorate rushed the couple to the SVRR Hospital, where they are under treatment in the emergency ward. The police registered a case and took up further investigation. Those with suicidal tendencies can Dial 100 for for counselling and guidance.

