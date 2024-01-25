Country’s future depends on young voters, says Purandeswari

January 25, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Daggubati Purandeswari on January 25 (Thursday) said voting is the most powerful tool that the youth should utilise to elect good leaders to rule the country.

Addressing the students of K.L. Deemed to be University on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, Ms. Purandeswari reiterated that the right to vote given to the people of the country was a very powerful tool and young voters should use it wisely to select their rulers in the forthcoming elections. “The country’s future depends on the votes of the youth,” she said.

The BJP State chief said that India had a pride of place in the world map today because of the efficient rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre. Mr. Modi and his team were working relentlessly towards re-establishing India as a Viswa Guru, she claimed.

Referring to the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Lord Rama at the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya, after a gap of 500 years, she said the credit for it goes to the Modi government.

Informing that the first general elections were held in India between October 25 in 1951 and February 21, 1952, she said in March 1950, Sukumar Sen was appointed as the first Chief Election Commissioner. The country had a literacy rate of 32% and witnessed 78% polling. “Today, literacy rate has improved but the polling percent remains at 51.52 %,’‘ she rued.

She said with the changing times, politics of muscle and money power had replaced the politics of integrity of the past. This is not a good sign for a democracy, she said. Stating that the 2024 elections would be a 30-day process, she said people should recognise the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance employment opportunities for the youth.

Later, she visited the incubator lab in the university and interacted with students on the research work in progress.

