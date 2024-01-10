GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Country’s development possible only through progress of poor people: Union Minister

January 10, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani
Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Y. Naik interacting with people at a stall arranged as part of Vikasit Sankalp Yatra, at Koduru in Krishna district on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Y. Naik interacting with people at a stall arranged as part of Vikasit Sankalp Yatra, at Koduru in Krishna district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The outreach programme, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to ensure that every poor person benefits from the it, said Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Y. Naik.

Participating at the programme at Koduru in the Krishna district on January 10 (Wednesday), Mr. Shripad Naik said the country will progress only when there is economic and social progress of the poor sections of the society. “Therefore, the Modi government has launched many initiatives for the poor of the country,” the Minister said.

He said the programme is being organised across the country to make people aware about the various schemes available for them, so that no single person misses out on the benefits. He said 80 crore people have received free rice under the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and 12 crore families in the country have been supplied with pure water under the Jal Dhan Yojana.

After explaining various welfare schemes of the Central government, the Minister distributed Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana Ayushman Bharat cards to people and later reviewed the distribution of pesticides to crops through drones and later visited the stalls put up by the Departments of Health, Agriculture, Women and Child Welfare, among others.

