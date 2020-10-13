Country staring at starvation, job loss: Chinta

CHITTOOR

13 October 2020 01:03 IST

‘NDA govt. has thrown Indian economy into peril’

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan on Monday alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre had thrown the country’s economy into peril, leading to growing levels of starvation, job losses and plummeting of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Staging a protest at his residence in Tirupati, the former MP said that going by the latest trends, as many as 10 crore people in the country were under starvation, with just a single meal in a day, while food grain crisis had gripped a population of over 30 crore population, and 12 crore were rendered jobless, besides devastating the lives of small traders and daily wagers.

Advertising

Advertising

Fall in industrial production

Chinta Mohan maintained that the industrial production had come down to 25% after the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Production at most MSMEs came to a grinding halt due to lack of working capital and support from banks. “The banking sector operations are the worst hit, providing no loans and receiving no deposits. The banks are now depending on the RBI to avail reserve funds,” he said. The middle class sections in the country were in jeopardy too, unable to clear their EMIs and various loans as the moratorium parameters lacked clarity, he said.

The Congress leader said that the exports had slipped to 35%, which led to the wiping out of the GDP regime and pushing the economy into depression.

Demanding the scrapping of the three farm Bills recently passed in the Parliament, Dr Chinta Mohan felt that they would be detrimental to the marginal and small farmers, and destabilize the MSP (minimum support price), introduced by Indira Gandhi.

He alleged that during the NDA regime, the atrocities against women had touched its peak, besides imperiling the safety of the SC/ST and OBC communities.