Country slipped into poverty, hunger under NDA rule, says Congress

April 10, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Congress party activists on Monday staged protests in Tirupati, Vakadu, Kota, and Tada mandals against the steep price rise of essential commodities. It also alleged that the BJP-led NDA government was oppressing the voice of the opposition parties.

In Tirupati, the party cadres, led by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Y. Gopi Gowd and the party’s Tirupati district president (legal cell) Ravi, staged a protest in front of the Rajiv Gandhi statue. They displayed placards and banners that read (loose translation) “Why do Modi and Jagan love Adani?” and “Adani, whose is the ₹22 crore black money?”

They accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of having a soft corner for business tycoon Gautam Adani who was recently exposed for his alleged links to financial fraud.

The Congress activists said that while crores of families in India are reeling under unemployment and hunger, the Modi government ruthlessly oppressed the opposition parties’ voices. The common man is worried about domestic gas prices increasing to ₹1,200 and the skyrocketing costs of essential commodities. They said that crores of people still do not have a house in the country.

They said that there was nationwide criticism of the NDA forcing Rahul Gandhi to vacate his quarters in New Delhi on the pretext of his disqualification in parliament.