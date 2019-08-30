Country should become a spiritual and economic super power: Union Minister

Union minister for Communications and Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said he wished India to become an economic and spiritual super power advocating peace and amity across the globe under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Ravi Shankar, who had arrived here on Thursday, offered prayers at the temple this morning after an overnight stay atop the town. He was also accompanied by his wife Maya Shankar.

Speaking to media outside the temple, he said he had also prayed for peace and well being of the people of the country.

Earlier, the authorities accorded him a warm reception on his arrival at the main temple and later honoured him with a ‘Sesha Vastram’, memento and ‘laddu prasadam’ of the deity.