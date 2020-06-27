Country passing through a tough phase, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

TTD authorities presenting a memento to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Tirumala on Saturday.

Tirumala

27 June 2020 23:49 IST

‘We are fighting COVID-19 on one the hand and defending our borders on the other’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the country, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should emerge victorious on every front.

Addressing the media soon after emerging out of the temple complex, Mr. Chouhan said the country was passing through a tough phase, fighting COVID-19 pandemic on the one hand and defending its borders on the other.

The brave soldiers guarding our borders had given a fitting reply to the Chinese aggression, he said.

“I have prayed Lord Venkateswara to keep our borders safe, bestow upon our soldiers enough strength to safeguard the sovereignty of our country, and emancipate our nation from the evil clutches of the pandemic,” he said.

Offers prayers

After an overnight stay, Mr. Chouhan offered prayers at the temple in the morning along with his wife Sadhna and other family members. He was accorded a warm reception by the TTD authorities on his arrival at the main temple and led into the sanctum sanctorum followed by the customary ‘vedasirvachanams’ by the priests.

Mr. Chouhan also took part in the ‘Sundarakanda parayanam’ organized by the TTD at the Nada Neerajana Mandapam and broke coconuts at the ‘Akhilandam’ in front of the temple in fulfilment of his prayers.

He also visited the ‘Japali theertham’ located amid the thick Tirumala forests before motoring down to Tirupati.