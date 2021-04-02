Country-made bombs go off on SVU campus

Tirupati

02 April 2021 00:33 IST

Two country-made bombs exploded on Sri Venkateswara University campus here in the early hours of Thursday, killing a pig and a dog.

The bombs were suspected to be planted by hunters expecting a rich haul of wild boars from the nearby Seshachalam forest.

Sources said that the first bomb exploded near the H block of the hostel when a pig attempted to bite it and the second one went off close to the wall abutting SVIMS University campus, killing a dog.

Shaken by the noise, the students raised an alarm following which the security staff complained to the SVU Campus police station. A dog squad was pressed into service to gather evidence on the perpetrators.

Two of the four hunters believed to have been behind the incident were nabbed immediately.

SVU Registrar P. Sridhar Reddy confirmed the incident and told The Hindu that additional security personnel were deployed along the area bordering the campus to prevent intrusion of outsiders during night time. “We have also pressed a vehicle into service to ensure enhanced surveillance during nights,” Prof. Reddy added.