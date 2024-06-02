Counting of votes in Annamayya district planned meticulously, says Collector

District Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore on Sunday announced that the process for counting votes on June 4 was being planned meticulously. The Collector, along with Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Krishna Rao, addressed the election preparedness meeting, attended by senior officials of the revenue and police departments.

The Collector outlined that the counting process for the six Assembly constituencies and the Rajampet Parliament constituency will take place at Shri Sai Engineering College, Rayachoti in Annamayya district. Meanwhile, the counting process for the Punganur segment will happen at Chittoor. At Sai Engineering College, six counting halls for the Assembly constituencies, one hall for the Parliament constituency, and one hall for postal ballot counting have been established.

The election counting process includes completed barricading, thorough training for the counting staff, provision of necessary supplies in the counting hall, and a comprehensive security mechanism at Sai Engineering College. Strong security arrangements, consisting of a three-tier security system, have been implemented to ensure peace and security. A media centre has been established outside the counting centre to facilitate the regular presentation of results of each round. Mobile phones will not be permitted within the counting centre, the Collector said.

Separate arrangements for counting staff and agents entering the hall, along with corresponding signboards, have been made to facilitate the transportation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) into the counting hall. The counting of EVMs for various assembly constituencies in Annamayya district, spanning rounds 17 to 21, is expected to conclude by 4 p.m.. More than 21,000 postal ballots will be counted, with 1,500 to 4,000 postal ballots for each constituency expected to be tallied in two rounds by 4 p.m..