Counting of votes: A.P. polytechnic admission dates changed

Commissioner, Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani on May 29 (Wednesday) said in view of the imposition of Section 144 for three days in the first week of June to facilitate counting of votes for the general elections, certain changes in the dates of the admission process for POLYCET-2024 qualified candidates were being made.

“Following requests by students and their parents, we decided to make slight changes in the dates of the admission process,” she said at a meeting.

Ms. Nagarani said there was no change in the dates pertaining to online payment of fee and verification of documents, as the candidates would have time till June 2. However, the certificates’ verification process which was to be conducted on June 3, has been postponed to June 6 and the same schedule applies for special category candidates also. The candidates can exercise their options from June 7 to 10 and on June 11, changes, if any, could be made. Seats would be allotted on June 13 and candidates whose admission is confirmed, should report to their respective colleges in person and in online mode between June 14 and June 19 and classes would commence on June 14, she said.