Counting for ULB polls begins in Visakhapatnam

The counting of votes for the 98 wards under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, 28 wards under Narsipatnam municipality and 25 under Yelamanchili municipality began at a slow pace here on March 14.
The first round reports are yet to be declared. Officials said the results for GVMC may go late into the night. Results for Narsipatnam and Yelamanchili may be declared by evening, as the number of wards and voters are fewer.
For the 98 wards under GVMC, 567 candidates are in the fray from various parties and about 10.52 lakh votes out of a total of 17.26 lakh are to be counted.
For Narsipatnam, the total number of votes is around 60,000 and for Yelamanchili it is around 35,000.
JSP candidate from ward 11 under GVMC Bonu Bharathi died of heart attack late on March 13 night. A pall of gloom set in on the ward’s JSP cadres. She was supposed to have attended the counting today.
YSRCP candidate for Narsipatnam 10th ward Ramachandra Kumar lost consciousness at a counting centre, apparently due to stress and has been shifted to a hospital.
