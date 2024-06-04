Counting day passes off peacefully in Andhra Pradesh

The months-long and hectic election process came to an end peacefully across the State on Tuesday. The police threw a security blanket on all the counting centres as a precautionary measure.

A senior police officer, seeking anonymity, told The Hindu that General Elections-2024 were largely peaceful in the State, barring a few minor incidents.

The police had registered about 1,500 cases in Palnadu, Anantapur, Tirupati, Guntur, Chittoor, Nandyal and other districts and arrested about 1,300 persons involved in attacks, damage of EVMs and stone pelting during the polling period.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), which took a serious note of the incidents, had directed the State government and the DGP to take stern action against the accused. The government consequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and handed over to it the investigation of 37 poll violence cases occurred in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts.

Counting day security

With the Centre and the intelligence officials sounding alert over the possible violence during counting of votes, police made elaborate bandobust in the State on Tuesday, according to sources.

All the hotels, shops and other establishments were closed, and police set up pickets at all major junctions. Three-tier security cover was arranged for at the counting centres.

Orders imposing Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were issued, and patrolling was intensified. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Armed Reserve, APSP and the civil police were on alert at the counting centres.

The police also conducted flag marches; cordon and search; and mock operations in all districts, particularly in sensitive villages.

In all the districts, IG, DIGs and superintendents of police visited the counting centres and directed the officers to act tough on trouble mongers. The police continually monitored the situation from the command and control rooms.

Police personnel were deployed at many places in Eluru, Prakasam, Nellore, West Godavari, Krishna and other districts.