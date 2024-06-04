GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Counting day passes off peacefully in Andhra Pradesh

Updated - June 04, 2024 09:22 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 09:18 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police personnel deployed in front of YSRCP office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Tuesday.

Police personnel deployed in front of YSRCP office at Tadepalli in Guntur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The months-long and hectic election process came to an end peacefully across the State on Tuesday. The police threw a security blanket on all the counting centres as a precautionary measure.

A senior police officer, seeking anonymity, told The Hindu that General Elections-2024 were largely peaceful in the State, barring a few minor incidents.

The police had registered about 1,500 cases in Palnadu, Anantapur, Tirupati, Guntur, Chittoor, Nandyal and other districts and arrested about 1,300 persons involved in attacks, damage of EVMs and stone pelting during the polling period.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), which took a serious note of the incidents, had directed the State government and the DGP to take stern action against the accused. The government consequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and handed over to it the investigation of 37 poll violence cases occurred in Palnadu, Anantapur and Tirupati districts.

Counting day security

With the Centre and the intelligence officials sounding alert over the possible violence during counting of votes, police made elaborate bandobust in the State on Tuesday, according to sources.

All the hotels, shops and other establishments were closed, and police set up pickets at all major junctions. Three-tier security cover was arranged for at the counting centres.

Orders imposing Section 144 and Section 30 of Police Act were issued, and patrolling was intensified. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Armed Reserve, APSP and the civil police were on alert at the counting centres.

The police also conducted flag marches; cordon and search; and mock operations in all districts, particularly in sensitive villages.

In all the districts, IG, DIGs and superintendents of police visited the counting centres and directed the officers to act tough on trouble mongers. The police continually monitored the situation from the command and control rooms.

Police personnel were deployed at many places in Eluru, Prakasam, Nellore, West Godavari, Krishna and other districts.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.