Counter for donation-linked darshan at Tirumala by Deepavali

The first-ever donation-linked darshan counter is set to come up at Tirumala by Deepavali.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams management is planning to set up a manual counter for the benefit of devotees till the development of an online application, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The TTD board of trustees, at the maiden sitting on September 23, had agreed in principle to extend privileged darshan to all those munificently contributing to the Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana (SRIVANI) Trust, formed with the objective of constructing temples of Lord Venkateswara at all important cities and towns across the country. As the project demands huge expenditure, the management thought it wise to link donations to the darshan of the presiding deity.

Every devotee contributing ₹10,000 to the trust will be extended privileged darshan on a par with protocol VIPs. Contributions can be made in ₹10,000 and multiples but should not exceed ₹1 lakh.

Each pilgrim will get darshan facility for five of his family members.

Devotees can go to the counters without any kind of recommendation and choose the date of their darshan and reserve accommodation of their choice.

A separate counter will be ear marked for them at the Vaikuntam complex.

The quantum of tickets to be issued will be decided by the Tirumala-based Additional Executive Officer on a day-to-day basis depending on the turnout of pilgrims.

Temporary arrangement

For the time being, it is being proposed to utilise the Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens issuing counters till an appropriate location for setting up the counter is identified.

The online application is likely to be made available in a few weeks.

Though earlier it was proposed to fix the minimum donation amount at ₹20,000, a majority of the board members, it is learnt, went in favour of ₹10,000.