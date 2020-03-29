Count reaches 21as two more testpositive in Vizag

Two persons, who are contacts of a COVID-19 positive patient in Visakhapatnam, tested positive on Sunday, taking the count to 21 in the State. Of the total 21 confirmed cases, eight persons contracted the virus from their close relatives who returned from abroad recently. Of the 21 persons, only 10 returned from foreign countries recently.

The primary patient, a 25-year-old youth who came from Birmingham of England to Visakhapatnam on March 17, travelled to home from the Visakhapatnam airport by car along with his father who tested positive on March 27, four days after the former had tested positive.

Two more of his close relatives who came into contact with the primary patient on March 17 developed symptoms two days ago and got admitted to hospital on March 28.

Meanwhile, in a positive development, the 65-year-old patient, who tested positive on March 17 after returning from Mecca, tested negative twice as required by the treatment protocol. He would be soon discharged after further observation, officials said.

So far four persons, including two who came back from New Delhi, have caused the infection to eight persons, nearly half of the total count.

The Health Department on Sunday tested 85 samples and 83 of them tested negative.

So far 616 samples have been collected and 412 tested negative and results of 100 samples were awaited.

As many as 178 persons are under hospital isolation and 29, 494 under home isolation.