Counselling for RGUKT admissions from Jan. 4

The Rajiv Gandhi University Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) admission counselling for the 2020-21 academic year is scheduled to be held from January 4 to 11 at Nuzvid and RK Valley campuses simultaneously.

Candidates can attend the counselling either at Nuzvid campus or RK Valley campus for admission in any of the four campuses located in Nuzvid, RK Valley, Srikakulam and Ongole, as per the schedule given in the website www.rgukt.in.

In a statement on Friday, University Chancellor K.C. Reddy said that if a candidate had taken admission elsewhere and submitted all the documents, he/she would need to show the proof of such admission given by the college/polytechnic at the time of the counselling. For such candidates, sufficient time would be given to submit the transfer certificate after obtaining a seat in RGUKT, he said.