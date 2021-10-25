Counselling for game design course at Dr. YSRAFU begins today

‘Video game industry offers diverse job opportunities with high salaries’

Counselling process for students seeking admission into Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University(Dr. YSRAFU)’s B.Tech(Game Design Technologies) course begins on Monday.

Most sought-after

Game Design Technologies, a multidisciplinary field of computer science/programming, graphic design, animation and multimedia, and the most sought-after course in the animation industry, is one of the 13 offered by the varsity in tune with the changing needs of the industry by providing work-integrated learning opportunities to the students.

“The video game industry is home to diverse job opportunities where high salary packages are on offer. Students who study game design will be on their way to a career that thrives on creativity and imagination,” says P. Usha Madhuri, a faculty member of the department.

Those graduating the course can make a career as graphic designer, game designer, game developer, game animator, VFX artist, tester, director, programmer, VR unity developer and concept artist.

These apart, they have higher education opportunity in the form of M.Tech in multimedia and animation, game technology, design and development.

The university charges ₹35,000 per annum for the course.

Admissions are under way for the course.