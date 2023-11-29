ADVERTISEMENT

Counselling for D-pharma courses: payment of fee from today

November 29, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Technical Education has released the counselling schedule for admissions in two-year diploma in pharmacy courses offered by polytechnic colleges in the State.

In a statement, Commissioner of Technical Education and convener of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Tests (AP EAPCET)-2023 Admissions Chadalavada Nagarani said online payment of processing fee and verification of certificates would be done on November 29 and 30 (Wednesday and Thursday), students can exercise their options from November 30 to December 2 and seat allotments would be done on December 4.

She said students should report to their allotted colleges on December 5, 6 and 7 and added that since the academic year was delayed, the classes would commence from December 5. The details of the notification are also available on the department website https://apdpharm.nic.in, she added.

Ms. Nagarani said the final phase of allotment of seats for students from BiPC stream seeking admissions in pharmacy courses had been completed. Out of the total 9,951 students who exercised their options, 3,345 of them had been given seats, she informed.

