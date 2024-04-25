ADVERTISEMENT

Counselling for admissions in K.L. Deemed to be University from Friday

April 25, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

K.L. Deemed to be University (KLU) will start the counselling for admissions to its Vijayawada and Hyderabad campuses from April 26.

Vice-chancellor G. Pardhasaradhy Varma said the counselling will start at 9 a.m. on Friday at C-block on the university campus at Vaddeswaram in Guntur district. He said that apart from those who had secured ranks in the entrance test conducted at the national-level by KLU, students who had secured good marks in Intermediate are eligible to attend the counselling.

Saying that nearly 1 lakh students had cracked the entrance exam conducted by the institution, he said scholarships varying from 10% to 100% would be offered to meritorious students, depending on their eligibility.

