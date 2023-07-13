Counselling for admissions in four IIITs in Andhra Pradesh from July 20

July 13, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said out of the 38,355 applicants seeking admission in the six-year integrated course offered by the four campuses of the IIITs under Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKTs), 4,400 students were selected.

Speaking to the media after releasing the list of the admitted candidates, the Minister said counselling for the selected candidates would be held from July 20 to 25 and classes for the first year students would commence in the first week of August. He said the fact that the top 20 rankers in the admission test were from the government schools was a proof of the growing acceptance among parents of the State-run institutions.

Stating that PG and PhD courses had been introduced in the university, he informed that selection of candidates for the six-year integrated course was made based on merit in the 10th class result and roaster system. The four IIIT campuses — Nuzvid, R.K. Valley (Idupulapaya), Ongole and Srikakulam — offered 4,400 seats.

Of the total applicants, 23,628 (83%) were students of the government schools and 14,727 (17%) from private schools.

He said a student who had scored 599 marks in the 10th class was among the applicants, which reflected the demand for the institution.

Counselling sessions would be held on July 20 and 21 on the Nuzvid campus in Eluru district, July 21 and 22 on the R.K. Valley campus at Idupulapaya of Kadapa district, and on July 24 and 25 on the Etcherla campus in Srikakulam district for admission to the respective institutions. For the students of Ongole IIIT, counselling would be held on July 24 and 25 on the R.K. Valley campus.

Mr. Satyanarayana said the government accorded top priority to the education, medical and health, agriculture and welfare sectors. It was focussed on improving the infrastructure facilities in the IIITs and teacher appointments would also be taken up soon.

He said tenders would be called to start construction of the Ongole IIIT building and efforts would be made to ensure its early completion. He said various schemes introduced as part of reforms in the education sector by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were attracting the attention of many other States which were now eager to emulate Andhra Pradesh.

RGUKT Chancellor K. C. Reddy, Vice-Chancellor M. Vijay Kumar, professors Sandhya Rani, Jayrami Reddy, Jagadeeswara Rao, Gopala Raju, G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao and other officials of the university were present on the occasion.