Council elections: six YSRCP candidates file nominations

05 March 2021 00:45 IST

Party committed to uplift of BCs and minorities, says Jagan

Six YSRCP candidates, who would be contesting the elections to the Legislative Council under the MLA quota, filed their nominations on Thursday.

The six candidates — Md. Iqbal (Anantapur), C. Ramachandraiah (Kadapa), Duvvada Srinivas (Srikakulam), Challa Bhagiradha Reddy and Sk. Karimunnisa (Vijayawada), and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy (Tirupati) — submitted their nomination papers to Legislative Council Deputy Secretary and Election Returning Officer P.V. Subba Reddy.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Whip U. Venkateswarlu, and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were present.

Earlier, the six leaders called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who handed them over the B-Forms.

The elections were being conducted to fill six vacancies. While four vacancies arose due to the expiry of the term of sitting members, one was due to the demise of Challa Madhusudana Reddy and the sixth was because of the resignation of one member.

While commending their efforts in leading the party during the difficult times, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party had reiterated its commitment to the uplift of the Backward Classes and minorities.

Edge for ruling party

Later, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the party would have a majority in the Legislative Council with the election of these leaders.

“The TDP has so far used its numerical strength in the Upper House to thwart development. By May, the YSRCP will be in a majority in the Legislative Council. We are confident that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take development to another level with the support of the two Houses,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy further said the party had always given priority to the Backward Classes and minorities, and rewarded those who worked hard.

“I am proud to say that our party is different. The speculation or dissatisfaction that is seen in the other parties is absent in the YSRCP,” he added.