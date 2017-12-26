Council bypoll: Prabhakar,three others file papers

Former Minister and A.P. Irrigation Development Corporation chairman K.E. Prabhakar filed nomination papers as Telugu Desam Party candidate for the bye-election to Kurnool MLC (Local Authorities Constituency) on Tuesday. Three others filed their papers as independents.

Accompanied by Minister for Information Kaluva Srinivasulu and ruling party MLAs Mani Gandhi, Budda Rajasekhara Reddy and B. Jayanageswara Reddy, Mr. Prabhakar submitted four sets of papers to Joint Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh. He earlier came in a rally to the Collectorate and garlanded NTR’s statue.

Son of former Minister K.E. Madanna and the brother of Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy, the 62-year-old Mr. Prabhakar is a post-graduate in history.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Dandu Seshu Yadav, former ZPTC member of Pagidala, Pulyala Nagi Reddy and MPTC Members’ Association member Puli Jaya Prakash Reddy of Kolimigundla mandal filed papers as independents.

The nomination papers would be scrutinised on December 27.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations was December 29, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh said.