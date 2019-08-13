Council bypoll: Jagan picks Mopidevi, Iqbal, Challa

Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has nominated Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, former IPS officer Sheik Mohammad Iqbal and former MLA Challa Ramakrishna Reddy as party candidates for the Legislative Council byelection. They will file their nominations on August 14 (Wednesday).

The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is staying away from the bypoll given its strength in the Assembly. The YSRCP has 151 members, while the TDP has just 23.

The seats fell vacant as the incumbents Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy and Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy resigned from their posts upon their election to the Assembly. Mr. Alla Nani and Mr. Swamy belong to the YSRCP, while Mr. Krishna Murthy belongs to the TDP. The YSRCP is all set to bag an extra seat in the 58-member House in this byelection.

Mr. Alla Nani won from the Eluru Assembly constituency and became Minister, but Mr. Venkata Ramana and Mr. Iqbal lost from the Repalle and Hindupur Assembly constituencies respectively. Mr. Venkata Ramana, notwithstanding his defeat, was inducted into the Cabinet on June 8. The Chief Minister, now, nominated him to the Council to fulfil the constitutional obligation. Similarly, Mr. Iqbal lost at the hands of Nandamuri Balakrishna, brother-in-law of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Jagan, addressing a minorities meeting at Anantapur immediately after elections, announced that he would accommodate Mr. Iqbal in the Council, and he kept his word, YSRCP sources say.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was a three-time MLA and sailed with the TDP after 2014. He joined the YSRCP days before the general elections. He served as Chairman of the AP Civil Supplies Corporation during TDP rule. Mr. Naidu promised him that he would be made MLC but gave him corporation post just six months before the elections.

A promise kept

Mr. Jagan asked him to work for the success of Katasani Rami Reddy, who was contesting from Banaganapalle with a promise that he would be made MLC. A senior leader from Kurnool district, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was in the Congress before 2014.

The last day for filing nominations is August 14. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 19 and polling, if required, will be held on August 26. The tenure of two seats is till March 29, 2023, and that of the third one is till March 29, 2021.