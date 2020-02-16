Council abolition move unilateral, says Madhav

P.V.N. Madhav, BJP MLC, has described the move to abolish the Legislative Council as “unfortunate and unilateral.”

“This proves that the YSRCP government is not willing to listen to alternative views in a democracy.” Mr. Madhav said while addressing the media here on Saturday.

At the national level, the BJP was of the view that Legislative Councils should continue to function, he added. The BJP was opposed to the three capitals proposal, Mr. Madhav said.

Referring to the procedure of constituting the select committee to look into the Bills pertaining to the three capitals and repeal of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), he said the legal and constitutional process should be followed, but the Chairman should be respected.

“The BJP has suggested my name for the committee on the decentralisation Bill and the name of Somu Verraju for the one on the CRDA Repeal Bill,” Mr. Madhav added.

Railway zone

The MLC further said that a detailed project for the new railway zone had been sent to the government.

“Though there is no mention of it in the Union Budget, the zone will soon start functioning from here,” he added.