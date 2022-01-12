The Ministry of Jal Shakthi is considering including the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage across the Godavari in the second phase of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP). The Ministry is all set to extend ₹230 crore aid for repair works of the project and strengthening of its key infrastructure facilities under DRIP. Last week, experts from DRIP and the Chief Engineer (Dowleswaram Circle) N. Pulla Rao inspected the barrage and are expected to submit their report on the project to the Ministry of Jal Shakthi. The Ministry would soon announce the inclusion of the Barrage in the DRIP, MP M. Bharat told The Hindu.
Cotton barrage likely to get ₹230 cr. dam rehab aid
Staff Reporter
DOWLESWARAM (EAST GODAVARI),
January 12, 2022 01:03 IST
Staff Reporter
DOWLESWARAM (EAST GODAVARI),
January 12, 2022 01:03 IST
Experts to submit report on the project soon
Experts to submit report on the project soon
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 12, 2022 1:07:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cotton-barrage-likely-to-get-230-cr-dam-rehab-aid/article38244605.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story