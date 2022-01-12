Cotton barrage likely to get ₹230 cr. dam rehab aid

Experts to submit report on the project soon

The Ministry of Jal Shakthi is considering including the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage across the Godavari in the second phase of the Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP). The Ministry is all set to extend ₹230 crore aid for repair works of the project and strengthening of its key infrastructure facilities under DRIP. Last week, experts from DRIP and the Chief Engineer (Dowleswaram Circle) N. Pulla Rao inspected the barrage and are expected to submit their report on the project to the Ministry of Jal Shakthi. The Ministry would soon announce the inclusion of the Barrage in the DRIP, MP M. Bharat told The Hindu.