Andhra’s Srikakulam students in Ukraine | Parents approach MP Kinjrapu Rammohan Naidu for help

Helpline established in Srikakulam to provide information about Ukraine students

: Many parents of students studying in Ukraine are worried about the safety of their children. They have been approaching public representatives and officials, urging them to use their Office for the safe return of the students from Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia.

Around 15 students of these two districts were reportedly held up in Ukriane. N. Kumara Swamy Naidu of Veeraghattam mandal and S. Vamsi Krishna of Palakonda have been studying in Ukraine for the last two years. Mr. Kumar Swamy’s father N. Seetham Naidu and Vamsi’s father Rudrakoteswara Rao and their family members approached Srikakulam MP Kinjrapu Rammohan Naidu who in turn wrote a letter to Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jai Shankar, requesting the latter to issue suitable instructions to the Indian embassy officials of Ukraine.

“As many as 80 students of Andhra Pradesh are currently held up in Ukraine. A majority of them are pursuing MBBS and other courses. The State government should also take initiative to bring back those students to India.” said Mr. Rammohan Naidu while speaking to media.

Mr. Rammohan Naidu’s office established helpline (94918-15166, 94918-10718, 94410-72564). Vizianagaram student Yamuna spoke to their parents and told them that they were facing troubles with the lack of access to food and water. Roshini of Bobbili of Vizianagaram district is currently pursuing MBBS in Kazakhstan which is located very near to Russia and Ukraine has informed their parents that the she was safe.

Meanwhile, Indian Medical Association senior executive member and former President of Indian Academy of Pediatrics-Andhra Pradesh chapter D. V. Srikanth told the The Hindu that the lack of sufficient number of medical colleges in India was making parents to send their children abroad for pursuing medical education. “Medical education has become very expensive in India. The parents are forced to spend up to ₹25 lakh per year if seats are allocated in B and C category after all India NEET examination. However, the fee is around ₹5 to ₹6 lakh per year in foreign countries. That is why, Indian students are joining colleges of Ukraine, China and other countries,” he added.