Corruption worse than terrorism, says Lakshminarayana

Former Joint Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, V.V. Lakshminarayana, said that corruption was worse than terrorism. He was speaking at a seminar organised by Youth for Anti-Corruption here on Thursday.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said that the responsibility of eradicating corruption lies on the youth. He also unveiled a Youth for Anti-Corruption brochure.

Mr. Lakshminarayana urged youth to join hands with YAC to eradicate corruption and create awareness on eradicating corruption in villages using social media and other sources.

Appreciating the organisation, he said that the YAC has done a commendable job in the last 10 years in various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and said that it was now time to move to the north Andhra region.

Rajendra Palnati, founder of Youth for Anti-Corruption, spoke.