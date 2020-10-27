Corruption rife in govt. hospitals: Cong.

‘Conditions at Govt. Children’s Hospital in Tirupati deplorable’

Cadres of the Congress party on Monday alleged that several thousands of files pertaining to public health matters were pending at the medical and health department at Amaravati, leading to lack of supervision and corruption in government hospitals.

The party activists led by All India Congress Committee member K. Prameelamma and State SC cell convener P. Prabhkar staged a protest in front of the Government Children’s Hospital in Tirupati demanding immediate solution to the public health issues.

The Congress leaders alleged that though a 300-bed exclusive children’s hospital was set up in Tirupati during the UPA government, lack of supervision and funds led to its getting almost defunct over years. They alleged that though over a hundred patients visit the hospital daily, it is not in a position to treat them, forcing the parents to approach private hospitals. In spite of the presence of medical and surgical specialist, the hospital is hit by acute shortage of medicines.

They deplored that though 25% percent of the people in Tirupati were affected with coronavirus, the government was playing down the figures, besides initiating risky treatment to patients through sanitary workers. The Congress leaders also alleged corruption in SVIMS and SVRR Hospitals, throwing public health of the poor and downtrodden in jeopardy.