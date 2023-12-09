HamberMenu
Corruption rampant in non-BJP ruled States, says BJP Andhra Pradesh president Purandeswari

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is striving to end corruption, Opposition parties formed INDIA with a single-point agenda of defeating BJP, she alleges

December 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said the huge stash of ill-gotten wealth unearthed from the possession of Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Saju exposed the deep - rooted corruption in that party which was in sharp contrast to the good governance being delivered in the BJP-ruled States. Corruption had been rampant in the States ruled by parties other than the BJP, she alleged. 

She said it was evident from the raids by the Income Tax Department (ITD) on the MP’s premises that he made a fortune from illegal businesses, and once the whole picture becomes clear, people would realise how the Congress party had been synonymous with corruption. 

In a statement to the media on Saturday, Ms. Purandeswari said the raids being conducted by the IT Department officials on the premises of Mr. Sahu’s family and relatives in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Prasad were revealing the true magnitude of the scandals in which he was involved.

She pointed out that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was striving to get rid of corruption, the Opposition parties, which lacked a common ideology and were all mired in corruption, formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and its single-point agenda, according to the Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, was to defeat the BJP in the 2024 elections. 

Ms. Purandeswari further said there were seizures of huge amounts of cash from the premises of Piyush Jain, a businessman with suspected links to Samajwadi Party (more than ₹200 crore), former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee (₹50 crore), Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain (about ₹3 crore and more than 130 gold coins) and several others affiliated to the constituents of INDIA. 

An amount of ₹42 crore was recovered from the house of a Congress leader in Bengaluru. Besides, there was a coal scam worth about ₹1,500 crore in Jharkhand and embezzlement of huge sums under the MGNREGS in the same State. Corruption assumed alarming proportions in Tamil Nadu, she added.

