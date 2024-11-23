Corruption charges: YSRCP rebuts media reports against party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said a misinformation campaign is going on against party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to the power agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada, on Friday (November 22, 2024), Mr. Nani criticised a section of the media for being highly biased against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on multiple issues and spreading canards against him.

“Reports were being churned out in the media with the sole intention of showing Jagan Mohan Reddy in poor light as the YSRCP had over 40% vote share,” he said.

Mr. Nani said the deals of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son and IT Minister Lokesh with industrialist Gautam Adani were highlighted. “But when it came to Jagan Mohan Reddy, the same deals, such as the one on data centre, and others were portrayed negatively,” the YSRCP leader said.

Mr. Naidu joined hands with the Congress party and struck a secret deal in vain to weaken the YSRCP, Mr. Nani said, adding, “There are stories about ₹1,750 crore corruption. Signing an agreement with the SECI is not a crime. The misleading headlines show the meanness of the media house.”

“There is a negative propaganda against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, unmindful of the various scams Mr. Naidu is involved in Singapore and other countries. His close associate Eshwaran has been jailed in Singapore on charges of corruption,” he said.

“If Mr. Gautam Adani and Mr. Naidu meet, it will be shown as a corporate event. But when it comes to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, some people are attributing motives to it,” he said.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy agreed to buy power at a cheaper rate than Mr. Naidu from the SECI,” he argued.