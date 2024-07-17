GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corrupt safety audits caused four industrial accidents: Labour Minister

Vasamsetti Subash alleges that government officials gave approvals for blatant violation of norms by taking bribes from the third-party safety audit teams during YSRCP regime

Published - July 17, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Minister for Labour and Factories, Vasamsetti Subash, attributed the four accidents that took place in the last fortnight at the new 800-MW unit in AP-Genco’s Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) at Ibrahimpatnam near Vijayawada, the Ultratech cement factory at Jaggaiahpet in NTR district, a private chemical plant at Anakapalli and a ready - mix concrete making unit at Samalkot (East Godavari), to utter negligence in conducting the periodic safety audit. 

He alleged that the safety norms have gone for a toss as the government officials gave necessary approvals for blatant violation of norms by taking bribes from the third-party safety audit teams during the YSRCP regime. 

Addressing media persons at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri on Wednesday, July 17, Mr. Subash said some inexperienced officers/staff in the industries/factories were to be duly blamed for the incidents, and the present government would ensure that experts conduct safety audits to avoid such accidents in the future.

As far as the accident at the NTTPS’s 800-MW unit was concerned, Mr. Subash said 70% of the construction was completed during the YSRCP regime, of which 10% was done and the unit was commissioned hastily before the whole project was completed 2024 elections, which posed a grave risk to the workers. 

The Minister further alleged that labour cess amounting to ₹3,000 crore was diverted for other purposes and of the ₹450 crore provided by the Central government to the ESI hospitals, only ₹160 crore was spent, most of it on salaries, resulting in the lapse of the balance ₹290 crore. The government would take appropriate action for workers’ welfare and safety, he added.

