Correction option for CET applicants

Candidates preparing for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs)-2020 in the State and have submitted their online applications, have a chance to make corrections, if any, as per the given schedule.
Candidates for AP Engineering Agriculture and Medical Entrance Test (EAMCET) can make changes in their application forms on July 4, 5, 6 and 7, for AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) the dates are July 7, 8, 9 and 10, for AP Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) (July 7,8,9 and 10), AP Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET) July 7, 8, 9 and 10 and AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) on July 10, 11,12 and 13.
For candidates preparing for AP Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET), the available dates will be July 10,11,12 and 13 and for AP Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET), it is July 15, 16, 17 and 18.
In a statement on Wednesday, the AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Special Officer M. Sudhir Reddy said for more details, the candidates may visit relevant web page in http://sche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx.
