Corporator calls for council meet to discuss COVID action plan

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 January 2022 00:02 IST

GVMC failed to contain spread of virus, he alleges

Alleging complete failure of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the city, CPI(M) leader and corporator B. Ganga Rao said that the corporation should organise a council meeting at least in virtual mode immediately to discuss plans to tackle the pandemic.In a letter addressed to GVMC Commissioner G/ Lakshmisha and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari on Wednesday, Mr. Ganga Rao said that the COVID-19 virus is spreading unchecked in Visakhapatnam city. “One out of two persons are getting infected by COVID-19, but the GVMC has failed to initiate any steps to control it.. Not all Urban Primary Health Centre’s (UPHCs) are conducting tests in the GVMC limits. The UPHCs lack COVID-19 testing kits, due to which health staff are not conducting enough tests,” he alleged.The CPI(M) leader said that the GVMC should focus on increasing testing by setting up special COVID-19 clinics in all the wards. He said people are complaining that the results of COVID-19 tests are being announced three to four days after collection of the samples. The GVMC should conduct a council meeting, discuss all the issues and take steps to contain the infection, he added.

Advertising

Advertising