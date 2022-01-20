Corporator calls for council meet to discuss COVID action plan
GVMC failed to contain spread of virus, he alleges
Alleging complete failure of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the city, CPI(M) leader and corporator B. Ganga Rao said that the corporation should organise a council meeting at least in virtual mode immediately to discuss plans to tackle the pandemic.In a letter addressed to GVMC Commissioner G/ Lakshmisha and Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari on Wednesday, Mr. Ganga Rao said that the COVID-19 virus is spreading unchecked in Visakhapatnam city. “One out of two persons are getting infected by COVID-19, but the GVMC has failed to initiate any steps to control it.. Not all Urban Primary Health Centre’s (UPHCs) are conducting tests in the GVMC limits. The UPHCs lack COVID-19 testing kits, due to which health staff are not conducting enough tests,” he alleged.The CPI(M) leader said that the GVMC should focus on increasing testing by setting up special COVID-19 clinics in all the wards. He said people are complaining that the results of COVID-19 tests are being announced three to four days after collection of the samples. The GVMC should conduct a council meeting, discuss all the issues and take steps to contain the infection, he added.