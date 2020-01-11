Andhra Pradesh

Corporations for BCs likely on population basis

A meeting of Ministers and leaders of the Backward Classes (BC) welfare associations and the YSRCP, chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, resolved to set up separate corporations for the BCs in three categories on the basis of population (ranging from 10,000 to 1,00,000; 1,00,000 to 10,00,000; and above 10,00,000) as recommended by a committee constituted by the party before the 2019 elections with Janga Krishna Murthy as its chairman.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the BC communities, whose population was less than 10,000, should be taken care of in an appropriate manner for alleviating their living standards along with that of the numerically stronger ones.

Emphasis should be laid on providing houses, ration cards, pensions and financial assistance to those communities, the Chief Minister said.

He said the government would consider the recommendations of the committee and finalise the modalities after a high-level meeting involving the BC Ministers, MPs, and MLAs, and leaders of various BC associations.

Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana, Mopidevi Venkataramana, P. Anil Kumar, Dharmana Krishna Das and M. Sankaranarayana were present.

