Corporation for soldiers is need of the hour, says TDP Srikakulam Lok Sabha candidate Rammohan Naidu

April 30, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam MP and TDP Lok Sabha candidate Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said that formation of a corporation for soldiers was the need of the hour as they needed livelihood opportunities and financial security after retirement. Interacting with the families of soldiers, he said that over 50,000 soldiers from Srikakulam district have been working in armed forces units across the country. He released a Jawan Declaration with several promises which would be implemented, if the TDP comes to power in the State.

He said that the exclusive corporation would provide financial assistance for army personnel who completed their statutory tenure in the armed forces. Mr. Rammohan assured to set up exclusive training centres for the students to prepare for army officer posts since many of them were confined to entry level posts. He promised to conduct exclusive job melas regularly for family members of army personnel and establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Palasa constituency.

