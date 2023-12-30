GIFT a SubscriptionGift
School teacher beats student, parents stage protest, demand action

The students’ parents, who staged a protest outside the school, claim that the school management did not take due action against the accused teacher

December 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NTR District Education Officer, C.V. Renuka, conducting an inquiry into the alleged torture of a student in a corporate school in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A ninth class student was allegedly beaten severely by his teacher Ruben, in Sri Chaitanya School here. The boy’s parents staged a protest in front of the school on Saturday, and claimed that the school’s management did not respond take proper action against the teacher.

“The teacher beat the boy with a stick. When the stick broke into pieces, he continued beating with his belt,” the students’ family members alleged.

Speaking to The Hindu, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) Chairman, K. Appa Rao, said that the Commission has taken suo moto of the case. “SCPCR has directed the Education Department as well as the Women Development and Child Welfare Department officials to submit a report on the alleged torture of the student,” Mr. Rao said.

District Education Officer (DEO), C.V. Renuka, who conducted an inquiry into the incident, said that notice has been served to the school management seeking explanation. “The teacher was terminated from service and action would be taken against the school management too,” the DEO said.

Patamata CI D. Kasi Viswanath said that following a complaint, a case has been registered against the teacher under Section 324 IPC and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

“The boy is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The accused teacher was taken into custody, and investigation is on,” said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police, P. Bhaskar Rao.

When contacted, the school management refused to respond to the incident.

