Corporate school student attempts suicide at home

An eighth class boy on Monday attempted suicide by consuming pesticide reportedly after he was counselled by his mother for his bad conduct in a corporate school at Avanigadda in Krishna district.

Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Pothu Raju said that N. Karthik Sudhir had consumed pesticide available in his home. He was rushed to the government hospital here and his health condition was said to be stable.

Principal complains

Karthik Sudhir had reportedly taken the extreme step after his mother scolded him following a complaint by the school principal that he and some other students were found breaking benches in the classroom on Saturday during the annual day function.

The involvement of Karthik Sudhir was allegedly confirmed based on the CC camera footage, according to police.

On Monday, the principal informed Karthik Sudhir’s parents about the incident and later sent him home saying that he would be allowed to attend classes only if he came along with his parents. “We are investigating the case and Karthik Sudhir is out of danger as per the doctor’s report,” Mr. Pothu Raju told The Hindu.