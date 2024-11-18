ADVERTISEMENT

Corporate companies extracting mineral wealth indiscriminately in tribal areas, alleges A.P. Rythu Coolie Sangham president

Published - November 18, 2024 06:58 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Relaxation of norms has paved the way for indiscriminate mining activity in Agency areas and tribals would retaliate if the government failed to distribute ‘pattas’ and protect their rights, says Simhadri Jhansi

The Hindu Bureau

A.P. Rythu Coolie Sangham State president Simhadri Jhansi speaking at tribal leader Janni Tirupati’s death anniversary meeting, in Duggeru village in Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

Rythu Coolie Sangham (Andhra Pradesh) State president Simhadri Jhansi on Tuesday alleged that the corporate companies were extracting mineral wealth indiscriminately in tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh with the relaxation of norms under Forest (Conservation) Act-2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that lakhs of tribal people living in forest areas were forced to vacate their homes as the government was insisting on proof of their nativity with 30 years of records. The association organised rallies, protests and public meetings on the occasion of the death anniversary of tribal leader Janni Tirupati in Duggeru of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, she said that corporate companies got absolute freedom with the relaxation of norms, which paved the way for indiscriminate mining activity in Agency areas. She said that tribals would retaliate if the government failed to distribute ‘pattas’ and protect their rights.

The association’s State secretary Dantuluri Varma alleged that tribal people were unable to show their nativity records and payment of house tax details as over 90 percent were not given pattas officially. He said that tribal leader Janni Tirupati’s life and sacrifices would continue to motivate people and leaders who were fighting for the protection of the rights of tribals.The association leaders P. Srinaidu, M. Bhaskar, P. Asiri, K. Venkataswamy, M. Chenchu, Kandula Padam and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US