 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporate companies extracting mineral wealth indiscriminately in tribal areas, alleges A.P. Rythu Coolie Sangham president

Relaxation of norms has paved the way for indiscriminate mining activity in Agency areas and tribals would retaliate if the government failed to distribute ‘pattas’ and protect their rights, says Simhadri Jhansi

Published - November 18, 2024 06:58 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. Rythu Coolie Sangham State president Simhadri Jhansi speaking at tribal leader Janni Tirupati’s death anniversary meeting, in Duggeru village in Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

A.P. Rythu Coolie Sangham State president Simhadri Jhansi speaking at tribal leader Janni Tirupati’s death anniversary meeting, in Duggeru village in Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

Rythu Coolie Sangham (Andhra Pradesh) State president Simhadri Jhansi on Tuesday alleged that the corporate companies were extracting mineral wealth indiscriminately in tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh with the relaxation of norms under Forest (Conservation) Act-2023.

She said that lakhs of tribal people living in forest areas were forced to vacate their homes as the government was insisting on proof of their nativity with 30 years of records. The association organised rallies, protests and public meetings on the occasion of the death anniversary of tribal leader Janni Tirupati in Duggeru of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, she said that corporate companies got absolute freedom with the relaxation of norms, which paved the way for indiscriminate mining activity in Agency areas. She said that tribals would retaliate if the government failed to distribute ‘pattas’ and protect their rights.

The association’s State secretary Dantuluri Varma alleged that tribal people were unable to show their nativity records and payment of house tax details as over 90 percent were not given pattas officially. He said that tribal leader Janni Tirupati’s life and sacrifices would continue to motivate people and leaders who were fighting for the protection of the rights of tribals.The association leaders P. Srinaidu, M. Bhaskar, P. Asiri, K. Venkataswamy, M. Chenchu, Kandula Padam and others were present.

Published - November 18, 2024 06:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / tribals

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.