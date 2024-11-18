Corporate companies extracting mineral wealth indiscriminately in tribal areas, alleges A.P. Rythu Coolie Sangham president

Rythu Coolie Sangham (Andhra Pradesh) State president Simhadri Jhansi on Tuesday alleged that the corporate companies were extracting mineral wealth indiscriminately in tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh with the relaxation of norms under Forest (Conservation) Act-2023.

She said that lakhs of tribal people living in forest areas were forced to vacate their homes as the government was insisting on proof of their nativity with 30 years of records. The association organised rallies, protests and public meetings on the occasion of the death anniversary of tribal leader Janni Tirupati in Duggeru of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

Speaking on the occasion on Monday, she said that corporate companies got absolute freedom with the relaxation of norms, which paved the way for indiscriminate mining activity in Agency areas. She said that tribals would retaliate if the government failed to distribute ‘pattas’ and protect their rights.

The association’s State secretary Dantuluri Varma alleged that tribal people were unable to show their nativity records and payment of house tax details as over 90 percent were not given pattas officially. He said that tribal leader Janni Tirupati’s life and sacrifices would continue to motivate people and leaders who were fighting for the protection of the rights of tribals.The association leaders P. Srinaidu, M. Bhaskar, P. Asiri, K. Venkataswamy, M. Chenchu, Kandula Padam and others were present.