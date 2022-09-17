Corporal punishment: SCPCR, BIE, police conduct inquiry

Lecturer allegedly kicked student in classroom for not paying attention

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 17, 2022 20:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials inquiring about the corporal punishment incident at a corporate college, in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conducted an inquiry on the alleged corporal punishment given to a student in Sri Chaitanya Junior College here.

Physics lecturer, Ravi Kumar, allegedly kicked a second year student for not paying attention in the classroom. The incident occurred two days ago, and a fellow student, who recorded the incident on his mobile phone, uploaded it on the social media which went viral.

SCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao said the institution management took light of the incident of violation of child rights and tried to hush up the issue. The student was badly injured as the lecturer slapped and kicked the boy repeatedly, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Commission has directed the BIE officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report,” Mr. Appa Rao told The Hindu on Saturday.

Lecturer dismissed

SCPCR Member J. Rajendra Prasad, BIE Joint Secretary Krishna Rao, NTR District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha, Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Khadar Basha, REO Ravi Kumar and other officials visited the college, located near Benz Circle, and inquired about the corporal punishment.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“During inquiry, it was revealed that the faculty beat the student severely and kicked him for not paying attention in the classroom. The lecturer confessed that he had kicked the student,” Mr. Rajendra Prasad said.

The Commission, CWC and the BIE officials interacted with the victim, his parents, the lecturer and the institute principal. The accused faculty was dismissed from service, said Mr. Appa Rao.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents lodged a complaint with the BIE authorities seeking action against the lecturer and the college management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app