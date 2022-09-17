Corporal punishment: SCPCR, BIE, police conduct inquiry

Lecturer allegedly kicked student in classroom for not paying attention

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conducted an inquiry on the alleged corporal punishment given to a student in Sri Chaitanya Junior College here.

Physics lecturer, Ravi Kumar, allegedly kicked a second year student for not paying attention in the classroom. The incident occurred two days ago, and a fellow student, who recorded the incident on his mobile phone, uploaded it on the social media which went viral.

SCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao said the institution management took light of the incident of violation of child rights and tried to hush up the issue. The student was badly injured as the lecturer slapped and kicked the boy repeatedly, he said.

“The Commission has directed the BIE officials to conduct an inquiry and submit a report,” Mr. Appa Rao told The Hindu on Saturday.

Lecturer dismissed

SCPCR Member J. Rajendra Prasad, BIE Joint Secretary Krishna Rao, NTR District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson K. Suvartha, Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Khadar Basha, REO Ravi Kumar and other officials visited the college, located near Benz Circle, and inquired about the corporal punishment.

“During inquiry, it was revealed that the faculty beat the student severely and kicked him for not paying attention in the classroom. The lecturer confessed that he had kicked the student,” Mr. Rajendra Prasad said.

The Commission, CWC and the BIE officials interacted with the victim, his parents, the lecturer and the institute principal. The accused faculty was dismissed from service, said Mr. Appa Rao.

Meanwhile, the boy’s parents lodged a complaint with the BIE authorities seeking action against the lecturer and the college management.