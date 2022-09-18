Corporal punishment: Police register case against lecturer

Officials serve notice to college management

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA:
September 18, 2022 13:30 IST



The Patamata police registered a case against a lecturer, Ravi Kumar, who allegedly kicked a student in Sri Chaitanya Junior College in the classroom.

The physics lecturer beat the second year intermediate student and kicked him for not paying attention in the classroom, and disturbing other students a couple of days ago.

Following a complaint lodged by college principal Sivarama Krishna, the police registered a case under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Section 323 IPC (causing hurt) and other sections.

However, no arrests have been made in the case so far and investigation is on, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni.

Meanwhile, officials of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) served notice to the college management over the issue.

