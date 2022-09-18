Andhra Pradesh

Corporal punishment: Police register case against lecturer

Image for representation.

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Patamata police registered a case against a lecturer, Ravi Kumar, who allegedly kicked a student in Sri Chaitanya Junior College in the classroom.

The physics lecturer beat the second year intermediate student and kicked him for not paying attention in the classroom, and disturbing other students a couple of days ago.

Following a complaint lodged by college principal Sivarama Krishna, the police registered a case under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, Section 323 IPC (causing hurt) and other sections.

However, no arrests have been made in the case so far and investigation is on, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Gunni.

Meanwhile, officials of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) served notice to the college management over the issue.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
students
school
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2022 1:31:46 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/corporal-punishment-police-register-case-against-lecturer/article65905704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY