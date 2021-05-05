Coronavirus | Vizianagaram Deputy Mayor died of COVID-19

Former member of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Kesali Apparao said that her death was a great loss for the district

Even before taking up full responsibilities, Vizianagaram Deputy Mayor Macchu Nagalakshmi, 45 years, succumbed to coronavirus in early hours of Wednesday. In recent civic polls, she was elected from first division of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation.

Although, she did not expect the coveted post, the party had selected her for the Deputy Mayor's post. She had been reviewing COVID-19 situation and directing municipal officials over relief measures for the last few weeks. Mrs. Nagalakshmi’s sudden demise shocked her family members, party leaders, municipal officials and staff.

Former member of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Kesali Apparao said that her death was a great loss for the district while recalling his personal association with Mrs.Nagalakshmi family.