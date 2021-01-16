Coronavirus | Vaccination drive launched in Andhra Pradesh

The State received 3.77 lakh Covishied vaccine doses and 20,000 Covaxin vaccine doses

Ten months after the first COVID infection was reported in the State in March, the vaccination drive against the disease has begun across the State on Saturday.

In the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the first shot of vaccine was administered to a sanitation worker B. Pushpa Kumari at the Government General Hospital, Vijayawada.

Mr. Jagan along with Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das Deputy CM and Health minister A. Kali Krishna Srinivas and others witnessed vaccination of four other persons including nurse Ch. Naga Jyothi, OT Assistant P. Jaya Kumar, Dr. L. Pranitha and general physician Dr. B. Basaveswar and went through the arrangements made at the session site.

Simultaneously vaccination drive began in 332 session sites across the State where health workers, sanitation workers and other healthcare staff were lined up. In the first phase, a total of 3.87 lakh healthcare workers and staff registered for vaccination in the State. At each session site 100 persons would be vaccinated per day and a maximum of 33,200 persons are likely to be vaccinated across the State on the first day.

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal and Health and Family Welfare Department commissioner Katamneni Bhaskar, Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

The vaccine vials were transported to the districts from the vaccine storage facility at Gannavaram. The State received 3.77 lakh Covishied vaccine doses and 20,000 Covaxin vaccine doses recently.