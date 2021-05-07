Coronavirus | Stress, fear and the healing touch in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

CHITTOOR

07 May 2021 04:58 IST

Early detection, strict home isolation key to fight pandemic, says official

After some Class X students tested COVID-19 positive on April 29, Ravi Kumar (41), a biology teacher at the municipal high school at Nagari was gripped with fear.

Mr. Kumar, who has a physical challenge from polio, had travelled 20 km from home to the school several days last month. The fact that three of his colleagues had succumbed to COVID had whipped up his worst fears.

When he too tested positive, Mr. Kumar said, “I thought my days were numbered. I wept like a child. My wife and children were shaken.” In the next two days, all the family members tested positive. But timely help came from the field staff at a primary health centre.

A resident of Narayanavanam, 20 km from Nagari, the teacher would keep shuttling between school and home on his tri-scooter.

The fact that three of his colleagues had succumbed to the dreaded virus recently, preceded by a number of casualties among the teachers elsewhere in Chittoor district since the first wave, was enough to whip up his worst fears, making him tremble and swoon often. Keeping in view the safety of his spouse, and three teenage children, Mr. Ravi Kumar took the test, which turned positive. “Being a weakling, I thought my days were numbered. I wept like a child. My wife and children were shaken,” he said. In the next two days, all the family members tested positive. But, timely help came from the field staff at the primary health centre, a few metres away from his house.

“We were taken to the triage Centre at Nagari. We were advised home isolation and given medicine kits. Till last night, it was hell for my father with body pains and severe headache,” Mr. Kumar’s 17-year-old daughter Geetha said.

The family’s neighbour, a retired APSRTC employee (72) had tested positive a fortnight ago. “I was rushed to a COVID hospital in Tirupati, but was advised home isolation. Though I felt difficulty in breathing initially, I soon understood that the fear within us would play the culprit in pulling down our hope and boldness to fight the pandemic. Anticipating the worst, our family members could somehow procured two Remdesivir injection doses at a hefty price and the same was returned later for the same amount as it was of no use to us. Two of my family members also tested positive and were alright now under home isolation,” he said.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer and District Nodal Officer (Triage Centres) P. Ravi Raju said: “We urge the COVID field staff to instil confidence among the patients and help them shed the fears.”

The official said the protocols of triaging and home isolation were now playing the crucial role in treating close to 90% of the patients, while only below 10% of them were being treated in the care centres and hospitals.