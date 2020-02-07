Coronavirus: State heightens surveillance

Special Chief Secretary (health, medical and family welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy stated on Thursday that 54 travellers from the novel Coronavirus- affected countries had been identified so far and placed under surveillance.

Of them, 53 were under home isolation and one had completed the 28 days observation period without any symptoms.

“Samples have been collected from five persons and sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune, and the results are awaited,” Mr. Jawahar Reddy said in a media bulletin.

Mr. Jawahar Reddy said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) epidemic, which affected 23 countries, as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

In that context, Andhra Pradesh strengthened its surveillance and control measures against the disease, he said.

“A 24x7 State-level control room has been opened. Isolation wards have been being set up at all the government general hospitals and district hospitals,” he said.

Health advisory

Mr. Jawahar Reddy advised people to adhere to the health advisories issued by the State government.

“People are expected to cover their nose and mouth using a handkerchief / towel while sneezing and coughing and wash their hands frequently with soap and water,” Mr. Jawahar Reddy said.

Those who came from the affected countries should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in India, irrespective of whether they had symptoms or not.

“They are also advised against having close contact with other family members, allowing visitors and going out to public places,” he added.