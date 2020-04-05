COVID-19 | SP asks police personnel on duty to take precautionary measures

Expressing concern over many police personnel ignoring safety precautions while implementing the lockdown rules, Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari asked all police personnel to wear masks and gloves.

“Taking precautionary measures is very important for police personnel as they are working at public places such as rythu bazaars, markets and other places where many people are gathering to buy essential commodities. The police personnel must not make them vulnerable to infections,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu handed over 1,000 masks and gloves to Ms. Rajkuamari. Speaking on the occasion, she said police personnel, doctors and municipal staff were on duty round the clock and they needed to take care to protect themselves from COVID-19 infection.

She thanked the trust for supplying the masks, gloves and food packets to police personnel working at different places including Sringavarapu Kota, Kothavalasa, Mangalapalem and other places.

The trust also handed over 1000 masks and gloves to sanitation workers of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation, in the presence of former MP Botcha Jhansi and Municipal Commissioner S.S.Varma.

Vegetables distributed

TDP leaders Chigurpati Kutumba Rao and Ch.Rajani distributed vegetables and eggs to 200 families in the 29th ward. Jana Sena leaders Tyada Rama Krishna Rao and party activists distributed medicines to the people of Kamakshi Nagar. MLA K. Veerabhadra Swamy and YSRCP leader Gujjala Narayana Rao distributed essential commodities and vegetables in different wards.